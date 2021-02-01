UNHCR Chief visits refugee camps in Ethiopia’s Tigray region (video)

The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) Chief Filippo Grandi Monday paid a visit to refugee camps in Ethiopia’s Tigray region where he gathered first hand information about the situation of Eritrean refugees.

He said the objective of his visit to Ethiopia was to discuss how to resolve challenges faced by Eritrean refugees in the country “My duty is to help the government and its refugees”, he said.

In a joint briefing he delivered with UNHCR chief, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Demeke Mekonnen said the government of Ethiopia is fully committed to address the outstanding issues related to refugees alongside the rehabilitation and reconstruction activities in Tigray.

Two weeks ago, the chief of the U.N.'s refugee agency said Grandi was "deeply troubled" by the humanitarian situation in the Tigray Region of Ethiopia, noting the number of Eritrean refugees already at risk there.