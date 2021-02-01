It is embarrassing to claim “Addis Ababa city is ownership of certain ethnic group” – Kebour Ghenna

One of Ethiopia’s prominent Economists Kebour Ghenna, said “it is embarrassing for some political parties to claim that Addis Ababa city is ownership of a certain ethnic group.”

Kebour who joined the Ethiopian Citizens and Social Justice Party (EZEMA) recently said Addis Ababa is not part of the Oromia region even though the capital shares borders with the region.

“Addis Ababa is a possession of its residents. It is their city where they raise children, live in peace, healthy and administer it in a way suitable for them. Addis Ababa has been built over years by the joint virtue of all Ethiopians and thus it is unacceptable that an ethnic group claimed ownership over the city,” he told local media.

Kebour Ghenna, is vying for Addis Ababa Mayoral office and will be running on Ethiopian Citizens for Social Justice Party (EZEMA), according to a report by the local media.

“The people of Addis Ababa are so patient. Their patience will end at some point and their silence regarding the ownership of Addis Ababa does not mean that they have accepted what these political groups claim. The resident’s silence stems from the belief and being forward-looking citizens that the nation will collapse as these groups continue to fall victims of ethnicity and regional affairs. No force will stop the residents of Addis Ababa when their patience passes the limit. They know how to decide,” he said.

Kebour had served as president of the Addis Ababa Chamber of Commerce and Ethiopian Chamber of commerce. He was the founder of and executive Director of Initiative Africa and he is the founder and owner of Capital, Ethiopian business newspaper.

He has been extensively writing on Ethiopian politics and economy, and his articles have been shared on his social media page. He has been a vocal critic of the privatization of Ethiopia’s key national assets including Ethio Telecom and Ethiopian Airlines.