TPLF policies resulted in significant economic, political crises in Ethiopia – US Ambassador – EPA

(EPA) The policies formulated by TPLF has resulted in significant economic and political crises such as unemployment, inflation and the non- inclusive growth rate, said Geeta Pasi , new U.S. Ambassador to Ethiopia. Geeta Pasi, incoming U.S. Ambassador to Ethiopia.

In her latest interview with foreign media, the ambassador further said the existing land policies disallow the farmers to own their land.

Talking about the conflict broke out between the federal government and Tigray people’s Liberation Front (TPLF), she said that the war was driven by TPLF. “The TPLF, minority group, had been solely monopolizing the economy and politics of country for over two and half decades.”

As to Geeta, Prime-Minister Abiy Ahmed (Ph.D) has promised to widen the political space and liberate the economy. “Creating an enabling environment would help improving average Ethiopians’ livelihood and the U.S. would support Abiy’s reform to realize the democracy he envisioned though he has faced various challenges from TPLF.”