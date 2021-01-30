Addis Ababa City Administration to transfer over 21,000 illegally held condominium houses in a lottery draw (video)

The Addis Ababa City Administration has decided to transfer the over 21,000 illegally held condominium houses to the rightful beneficiaries in a lottery draw.

The city administration recently recovered 21, 695 condominium houses which were distributed in fraud to people who were not on the waiting list.

The administration further decided to sell the other 322 owner-less buildings which were recovered by the new administration of the city.

Briefing journalists on Friday, Service Delivery Department Coordinator with rank of Deputy Mayor of Adis Ababa City Jantirar Abay said those officials who were involved in such injustice will be held accountable. Video: