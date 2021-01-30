Sebhat Nega, other 20 former leaders of Tigray appear in court (video)

Ethiopia’s Federal Police Commission charged Sebhat Nega and other 20 leaders of the former ruling party of Tigray region with crimes of treason and instigation of religious and ethnic violence in different parts of the country.

The commission said it has gathered ample evidences that all the twenty-one former Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) leaders, who appeared in court for the second time, committed several crimes ranging from looting of public resources to killing of civilians.

According to commission's charges, former deputy president of the Tigray region Dr. Abrham Tekeste had smuggled the money and gold from Commercial Banks of Ethiopia in Tigray region to Dedebit Micro Finance Institution to use them for war purpose.