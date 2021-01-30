124 leaders of rebel TPLF captured, several others killed – Ethiopia’s Federal Police (video)

The Ethiopian Federal Police and Attorney General on Friday unveiled an investigation report on the attack against the Northern Command of Ethiopia’s National Defense Forces (ENDF) and mass killings in Mai-Kadra in North West of Ethiopia in November 2020.

According to the investigation report, the rebel Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) had committed treason and attacked the northern command of the national army, funded and led terror activities in different parts of the country.

Unveiling the report, Deputy Commissioner of the Federal Police Zelalem Mengiste said out of 349 alleged criminals who were former members of ENDF, Federal Police and key TPLF officials against whom the Federal Police issued arrest warrants, 124 of them have been apprehended while several others were defeated during the government’s law enforcement operation in Tigray.

He said TPLF had planned to dismantle Ethiopia through instigating violence and implementing its destabilizing projects in Amhara, Benishangul-Gumuz, Gambella and Afar regions.

According to the deputy police commissioner, details of manpower, logistics, finance and artillery which TPLF was supposed to use to get its mission of regaining power in Addis Ababa in three months were uncovered in the offices of TPLF officials.

TPLF had trained more than 47,000 militiamen and over 37,000 others each in the succeeding two years after a reform was introduced in April 2,2018 to realize its hidden but foiled agenda, Deputy Attorney General Fikadu Tessema has said.