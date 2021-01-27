Ethiopia’s army apprehends 18 military officers of TPLF

The National Defense Forces of Ethiopia on Wednesday said it has apprehended 18 fugitive military officers of the rebellious Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).

Head of Indoctrination Department at the Ethiopian National Defense Force, Major General Mohammed Tessema said the military officials had led the war waged by the TPLF and fought against the national army in Mekelle and Qola Tenbein fronts.

The Major general further said the military officers, who had defected the Ethiopian army, were captured in close manhunt and raids undertaken by joint forces of National Defense Force and Federal Police.

Out of the total military officers, nine are full Colonels while the remaining seven are Lieutenant Colonels and two others commanders of Police.

Major General Mohammed recalled that still there are troops who are loyal to the TPLF force and fighting against the National Defense Forces.

He said the government is calling for those troops, who are still in allegiance with the TPLF, to peacefully surrender to the federal forces.