51 rockets and missiles uncovered near a town in Tigray – Ethiopian Defense Forces (video)

The fourth mechanized division of the Ethiopian Defense Forces has uncovered 51 rockets and missiles that were hidden by the Tigray People Liberation Front in a jungle near a town in Tigray region.

“All of them are air-to-surface missile and rockets. They were placed besides fuel tankers and acetylene. Had they been exploded, they could have destroyed everything within several kilometres including the nearby airport,” North Command Head of the Ethiopian Air Force Colonel Wendu Kindu has said. Video: