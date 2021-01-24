Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is safe : PM Office

Office of the Ethiopian Prime Minister Sunday dismissed rumors circulating on social media that Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is in critical condition after he was wounded by gun bullets.

“Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is on duty, safe and healthy,” the office said in a statement. Since early last week, however, the premier is not seen and many people have been expressing real concern over his disappearance on TV.

There is a mixed reaction to the rumor on social media and majority users wished the rumor be false.

“We would like to request the public to remain vigilant about fake news circulating about Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s well being on social media,” the office added.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed was active on social media; he regularly shares and updates to his fans but not these days.

Abiy Ahmed is serving as the 4th Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia since 2 April 2018.