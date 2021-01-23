Government to arm displaced people in Metekel Zone to thwart future attacks – Deputy Prime Minister (video)

Ethiopia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Demeke Mekonnen paid a visit to Rancha temporary refugee site where displaced people who fled ethnic based attacks in Metekel Zone of Benishangul-Gumuz Regional State are sheltered.

The deputy premier unveiled the government’s decision to recruit, train and arm the displaced people, aiming at thwarting possible future attacks and restoring peace in the region.

The Deputy Prime Minister told the displaced people that the government would resettle and rehabilitate them after it conducts reconciliation among the people in Metekel Zone which has been the epicenter of ethnically motivated attacks against Amhara, Agew and Shinasha people.Video: