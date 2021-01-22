Desert locusts appear in Ethiopia’s Afar, Amhara regions – Ministry of Agriculture (video)

The Ethiopian Ministry of Agriculture said immature swarms of desert locust continue to arrive from Djibouti, mainly appearing in six districts of Ethiopia’s Afar region and one district in Amhara region.

There have been new reports the swarms occurred in Afambo, Asayita and Dubti districts of the Afar region as well as in North and South Wollo zones in eastern Amhara region.

“As conditions remain dry in some areas, the swarms are expected to disperse throughout southern and northern Ethiopia. Any rainfall that may occur in the coming weeks will cause swarms to mature and lay eggs that will hatch and give rise to hopper bands during February and March,” the Ministry’s Plant Conservation Department Director Belayneh Nigussie told local media on Friday.

According to the director, intense ground and aerial control operations are in progress to reduce current swarm populations so that the scale of the upcoming breeding may be lower.