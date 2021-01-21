Ethiopia’s parliament urges government to apply law enforcement operations in Benishangul-Gumuz region – (video)

Ethiopia’s House of People’s Representatives on Thursday passed a resolution urging the government of Ethiopia to apply the on going law enforcement operations in Benishangul-Gumuz regional state to stop the ethnically motivated killings in Metekel, Bulen and other zones of the regional state.

In its six-point resolution, the house stressed the need to hold accountable those federal and regional government officials who are allegedly collaborating with the attackers and indirectly participating in the unfolding killings of civilians in the region.

Contrary to the expectation of many people, the house, however, did not label the rebellious Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) and Oromo Liberation Front (OLF-Shene) as terrorist political forces for no adequate reasons. Video: