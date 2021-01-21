NEBE prepares Codes of Conduct, Guidelines for 2021 national elections- (video)

The National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) has tabled a draft document on Election Codes of Conduct for discussion in a bid to provide practical solutions for problems that may arise during the upcoming national elections, scheduled to take place on June 5, 2021.

Representatives of political parties, health professionals and security actors also discussed NEBE’s Guidelines to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 pandemic during the election campaign and conduct free, fair and democratic elections.

NEBE prepared another guideline dealing with procedures that the law enforcement bodies should follow to ensure the rights of all actors in the elections are respected. Video: