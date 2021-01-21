Ethio telecom bags over 25 billion birr revenue in six months – ENA

(ENA) Ethio telecom has generated 25.57 billion birr revenue in six months, achieving 95% of the target and 12.3% increase from the same period last year.

Briefing journalists on Thursday, Ethio telecom CEO Frehiwot Tamru said mobile voice accounts to 49% of the total revenue, while data and Internet contributed 26% and value added services 11%.

She said the number of mobile voice subscribers has reached 48.9 million; data and Internet users 23.5 million and fixed line services 981,000.

The CEO stated that $80.2 million was generated from international business, registering 105% of the target and 5.9% increase from same period last year.

Frehiwot revealed that the number of Ethio telecom subscribers has reached 50.7 million, an increase of 11.2% from the same period last year.

Ethio telecom population and geographic coverage has reached 95% and 85%, respectively, while telecom density reached 50%, it was learned.

As part of its corporate social responsibility, Ethio telecom has contributed over 322.3 million birr in kind, services and cash.

COVID-19, fiber and copper vandalism, power interruption, land acquisition delay, and increasing operational costs were among the challenges Ethio telecom encountered over the past six months.