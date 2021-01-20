Sudan should not fall victim to a trap of third party to enter into war with Ethiopia – Gen. Berhanu Jula – (video)

Chief of Staff of the Ethiopian National Defense Forces, General Birhanu Jula said Sudan should not fall victim to a trap set by a third party to enter into war with Ethiopia.

In an interview with the Ethiopian News Agency, the Chief of Staff blamed the third party behind Sudan’s encroachment into Ethiopia’s territory in an attempt to disrupt the construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

General Birhanu accused a Sudanese military faction of breaching Ethiopia’s territory while the government was conducting ‘law enforcement operations’ in Tigray region.

Ethiopia is steadfast to resolve the dispute through peaceful ways for it does not intend to go into war with its brotherly country Sudan, Berhanu added. Video: