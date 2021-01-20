Ethiopia did not allow Sudan to occupy territory during a ‘law enforcement operation’ in Tigray – MoFA – (video)

Ethiopia dismissed reports that it had allowed Sudan to occupy its territory during a ‘law enforcement operation’ in Tigray region.

Briefing journalists on Wednesday, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, Ambassador Dina Mufti said Sudan, however, assumed responsibility to tightly control the borders with Ethiopia until the law enforcement operation is over.

According to the spokesperson, Ethiopia is still ready to peacefully resolve the border dispute with Sudan which allegedly raided Ethiopia’s territory.

The spokesperson further rubbished allegations that Eritrean soldiers had fought alongside the Ethiopian army against the Tigray People Liberation Front (TPLF). Video: