Ethiopian Orthodox Christians on Tuesday celebrated Epiphany, a colorful religious and cultural commemoration of the baptism of Jesus Christ.

In the capital Addis Ababa, hundreds and thousands of singing and chanting Christians accompanied the Holy Tabots (replicas of Arc of the Covenant) from designated public places in various parts of the city to their respective churches. The video below displays the grand Epiphany (Timket in Amharic) celebration at Jan Meda in Addis Ababa. Video: