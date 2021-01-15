Ethiopian security forces kills attackers allegedly behind string of massacres in Benishangul-Gumuz (video)

Ethiopia’s Federal Integrated Task-Force, which is in charge of ending attacks against civilians in different districts of Metekel Zone in Benshangul-Gumuz Region, said it has killed a large number of attackers who were allegedly behind the string of massacres of civilians in Bulen, Dibate and Dangul districts of the zone.

Member of the Integrated Task-force, Brigadier General Alemayehu Wolde confirmed to local media that several members of the rebel Oromo Liberation Front (OLF)-Shene and Gumuz Liberation Force, who allegedly committed the massacre, have been killed while others surrendered to security forces. He did not mention an approximate number of attackers killed or surrendered.

According to Brigadier General, two days ago 74 civilians were killed in Dibate district of Metekel Zone.The task-force stated that it has imposed curfew in all districts of Zone. Video: