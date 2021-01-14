120 Afar militia members surrendered to Ethiopia’s national Defense Forces – (video)

One Hundred Twenty militia members who call themselves as members of the Afar People Liberation Front have surrendered to the National Defense Forces of Ethiopia.

The Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) allegedly had armed, offered military training and deployed them to wedge war and overthrow the Afar Regional Government.

Fugitive leaders of TPLF would have escaped to Djibouti by using the front members as a cover if the national defense forces had not controlled the area a head of time, Awel Arba, President of the Afar Regional State has said. Video: