Seyoum Mesfin, Abay Tsehaye, other founding members of TPLF killed, captured – Ministry of Defense (video)

Founding members of the rebellious Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) including former Ethiopian Foreign Minister Seyoum Mesfin, former Minister of Federal Affairs Abay Tsehaye and Asmelash Woldeselassie have been killed in what is called in a “law enforcement operation” being conducted by the National Defense Forces of Ethiopia and Federal Police Force in Tigray region.

Ethiopia’s Defense Forces Deployment Department Head Brigadier General Tesfaye Ayelew in a statement confirmed the death of TPLF’s most senior officials along with their guards near Tekeze River and capture of four military officers and on high-level official.

In November, Ethiopia’s government issued arrest warrants for more than 60 TPLF leaders including those who were confirmed dead on Wednesday. The whereabouts of Debrestion Gebremichael, President the Tigray region, and many other TPLF leaders and army generals is not known. Video: