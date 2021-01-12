At least 39 Ethiopian mothers die everyday during pregnancy, childbirth – MoH (video)

At least 39 Ethiopian mothers die everyday from preventable causes related to pregnancy and childbirth, a report by Ministry of Health of Ethiopia has said.

Speaking at the launching of a Healthy Mother’s Month in Addis Ababa, Minister of Health Dr, Liya Tadesse said about 1.4 million Ethiopian mothers give births at home every year despite increase in accessibility to safe and affordable child birthing facilities across the country.

Prominent Ethiopian mothers including President of the Ethiopian Athletics Federation Derartu Tulu, Minister of Construction and Urban Development Engineer Ayisha Mohammed and Minister in charge of Plan and Development Commission Dr. Fitsum Asefa shared about the complications they had faced with during pregnancy and child birth. Video: