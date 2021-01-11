Ethiopia collects over $1.4 billion in remittance in five months

(ENA) Ethiopia collected over $1.4 billion in remittance over the past five months, Ethiopian Diaspora Agency has revealed.

Director General of the Agency, Selamawit Dawit said Ethiopians working abroad have sent $1.4 billion through legal means to their country.

According to the director, 35 Diasporas have also taken investment licenses in the first half this budget year to invest in different parts of the country.

“We have done a lot of works in terms of promoting legal means while sending money to Ethiopia and what has been achieved was promising,” she said

Noting that though the largest remittances were sent from North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Africa, but recently money transfer from Ethiopians in the Middle East is remarkably growing, she noted.

The COVID-19 pandemic had threatened the remittance inflow to the country during the stated period. However, she said the impact of the pandemic on the performance of remittance was minimal.