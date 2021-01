Ex-president of Ethiopia’s Tigray region Abay Woldu and other alleged culprits as well as defected military officers who are wanted on charges of treason have arrived in Addis Ababa.

It is to be recalled that the National Defence Forces of Ethiopia Sunday said Abay Woldu, and other eight members of the TPLF leadership had been captured.

A video displaying the arrival of the culprits at the Addis Ababa Bole Inebriation Airport is shown below. Video: