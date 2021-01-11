15 top TPLF military officers killed, 7 leaders arrested (video)

Ethiopian troops have killed 15 top military officers including two retired generals who had defected the national army and joined the rebellious Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) to fight the government, according to a statement by the National Defense Forces.

Deployment Department Head of the Defense Force Brigadier General Tesfaye Aylew said those reportedly killed were Major General Ibrahim Abduljelil, Former Logistic Department Head and Brigadier General Gebrekidan Gebremariam, Former Indoctrination Head of the defense force, former 10 top and two line military officers who defected the National Defense Forces as well as former assistant police commissioner of the Tigray region.

Seven other TPLF leaders also were arrested including Former President and Deputy President of the Tigray Regional State namely Abay Weldu and Dr. Abrham Tekeste in what is called a ‘law enforcement operation’ by the federal government in Tigray region of Ethiopia. Video: