TPLF founding leader Sebhat Nega captured (video)

Ethiopia Friday announced that it had captured Sebhat Nega, ringleader of the rebellious Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) in a hideout situated in a hostile strip in Tigray region.

Brigadier General Tesfaye Ayalew- Defense Forces Deployment Department Head who confirmed the capture of Sebhat Nega said the culprit was accused of orchestrating the atrocity against the northern command of the national army and waging war against the country.

The National Defense Force also captured three other TPLF military officers along with Sebhat Nega. Video: