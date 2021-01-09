At least four killed, nine captured in offensive against TPLF officials

Ethiopian army said it has killed four and captured nine other officials of the rebellious Tigray People Liberation Front (TPLF) in the latest ‘law enforcement operation’ in Tigray region of Ethiopia.

Defense Force Deployment Department Head Brigadier General Tesfaye Ayalew in a briefing said high-level officials of TPLF including former Director General of the Ethiopian Broadcast Agency Zerai Askdom, the front’s long serving spokesperson Seikuture Getachew, Head of the Dimitse Weyane Television Abebe Gebremedhim and Head of Tigray Finance Bureau Daniel Asefa along with their guards and drivers were killed in the latest assault.

Those TPLF officials who surrendered to the National Defense Forces include Kidusan Nega, Former Speaker of the Tigray Region Council; Dr Solomon Kidane, Former Tigray Region’s Urban Development Head; Tekeleweyni Asefa, Former Maret CEO, Gebremedhin Tewolde, Former Trade Bureau Head of the Tigray Region and Woldegirorgis Desta Former Transport Head of the Tigray region.

According to the Brigadier General, officials of TPLF were found hiding in caves and churches; dressing church and Islamic uniforms.

Last week, Brigadier General Tesfaye announced the killing of dozens of TPLF military officers who had defected from the defense force to join the TPLF group.

Search for the hiding TPLF keaders is underway, he said, adding that the loop is tightening around the them after the people of Tigray began to collaborate with the federal forces in chasing former TPLF leaders, Brigadier General Tesfaye added.