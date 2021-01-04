Al Nejashi Mosque in Tigray Region of Ethiopia sustains minor damage after an attack

The Historic Al Nejashi Mosque in Ethiopia’s Tigray region has sustained minor damage after it has been allegedly attacked by unknown individuals, according to eyewitnesses who confirmed to Mereja.com.

Al Nejashi Mosque is one of the world’s earliest mosques, built in the fourth century by the companions of Prophet Mohammed, who – exiled from Arabia by the Qurayshi pagans – came to Ethiopia, where they were warmly welcomed.

The attack on Al Nejashi Mosque was not revealed by state media possibly due to the sensitivity of the matter. However, evidence showing damage to the sides of the world’s oldest mosque has been circulating on social media.

It is not clear who committed the attack and no group took responsibility for damaging the Mosque.

The mosque is in the town of Wukro in Tigray, 800 kilometers from Addis Ababa. It was renovated by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), which celebrated it as one of its most important projects.

In 2009, the Ethiopian government had proposed that the mosque should be on the UNESCO World Heritage Register.