Suspected ringleader of Mai-Kadra massacre killed – Ministry of Defense (video)

The Ministry of National Defence Forces of Ethiopia on Friday announced that a ringleader of the recent massacre in Mai Kadra Colonel Yemane Gebremichael and several other military officers of the Tigray People Liberation Front (TPLF) were killed.

In a press conference issued on Friday, General Tesfaye Ayalew, Operation Department Head of the Ethiopian Defense Forces said a number of senior military officers and leaders of the TPLF were captured too in a joint law enforcement operation in Tigray region by the national army and federal police. Video: