The Konso and Ale ethnic people in Ethiopia’s Southern Nations Nationalities and Peoples’ Region (SNNPR) have agreed to cease recurring conflicts over land ownership rights along their common boundary at a peaceful conference held over the weekend. Video:
Konso, Ale ethnic people agree to cease recurring conflicts (video)
