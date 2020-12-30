Konso, Ale ethnic people agree to cease recurring conflicts (video)


Mereja.com

The Konso and Ale ethnic people in Ethiopia’s Southern Nations Nationalities and Peoples’ Region (SNNPR) have agreed to cease recurring conflicts over land ownership rights along their common boundary at a peaceful conference held over the weekend. Video:

