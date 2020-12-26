Dozens of TPLF leaders killed – Ethiopia’s Army Chief of Staff

Dozens of the rebellious Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) leaders have been killed in ‘law enforcement operation” in Tigray region of Ethiopia, General Berhanu Jula, Chief of Staff of the Ethiopian Defense Forces has confirmed.

Two weeks ago, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced the elimination of several military commanders and leaders of the rebellious force after a three-week offensive even though one of the fugitive leaders, Getachew Reda recently tweeted that they were “alive and causing damage against federal troops.”

Gen. Berhanu told local media that the government will unveil a list of TPLF leaders who were either killed or captured shortly as the ‘law enforcement operation’ continues.

The Chief of Staff said the federal army currently is fighting with armed men who recently killed more than 100 civilians in Metekel Zone of Benishangul-Gumuz Region.

The Chief of Staff has urged for political solutions with all concerned parties involved to end the deadly ethnic-based attacks in different zones of the Benishangul-Gumuz Region.

According to the army chief, the federal army has shot and killed several members of the extremist group in military action. At least 42 members of the group largely made up of ethnic Gumuz reportedly killed until last Friday.

The general hinted at prevailing disagreement among officials of the regional government over land ownership rights in Metekel Zone where the ethnic Amhara, Agew and Shinasha settlers are concentrated.

Meanwhile, the Ethiopian Ombudsman in a statement announced the involvement of security personnel and officials of the region in the latest deadly ethnic-based attacks in the volatile Metekel Zone.