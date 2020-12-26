Ethiopia to hold national elections on June 5, 2021 – NEBE

Ethiopia will hold national elections on June 5, 2021, the National Election Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) has announced.

The country had scheduled to hold elections last August but postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The postponement was not accepted by some competing political parties, especially the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), which held regional elections unilaterally.

NEBE Chair Birtukan Midekissa said the Tigray region will not be included in next year’s polls. She said the Board would announce a date for elections in Tigray once the region’s provisional government is able to open election offices there.

The tenure of both the parliament and government was due to expire last October but was extended because of the pandemic.