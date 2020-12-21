Daughter of late Ethiopian Prime Minister ‘arrested’ – BBC

The daughter of the late Ethiopian Prime Minister Meles Zenawi has been arrested, her mother has told the BBC.

Semahal Meles was arrested in Tigray’s regional capital of Mekelle, former first lady Azeb Mesfin said.

The Ethiopian authorities have not commented on the alleged arrest.

Federal troops took over Mekelle at the end of last month after weeks of conflict with fighters loyal to the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) – the party that used to control the region.

Ms Semahal reportedly had traveled to Mekelle prior to the conflict to do research for a film about her father who was a central figure in the TPLF.

Meles was the Prime Minister of Ethiopia from the early 1990s until his death in 2012.