Dozens of Amhara, Agew people killed in ethnic based attacks – Amhara Region officials

Dozens of people killed and thousands of others were displaced in targeted attacks against ethnic Amharas and Agews in Ethiopia’s Benishangul-Gumuz Regional State, according to the Amhara Regional State officials.

Amhara Region stated that the security situation in Benishangul-Gumuz has worsened as attackers have continued to kill ethnic Amhara and Agew people.

“If the federal and regional governments are not defending the people, the Amhara people will resort to natural right to defend their lives,” the statement said.

“Several people have been killed in Metekel and Dibate zones in Benishangul-Gumuz region and over 30,000 others have been displaced due to attacks against ethnic Amharas and Agew,” Gizachew Muluneh, head of the Amhara regional state communication affairs office, said. “Women and children were not spared” he added

“The killings could lead to widespread bloodshed and civil war if the government doesn’t take action,” Gizachew warned.

The Amahra Region Administration and National Movement of the Amhara (NAMA) have demanded the ongoing “law enforcement operations” in Tigray be repeated in Benishangul-Gumuz.

New reports of massacres also reported in Wellega zone in Oromia region. The exact number of victims from what is believed to be ethnic cleansing attacks in both regions has not been known.

The federal and regional governments have been criticized for failing to take serious measures. They also were accused of participating in what is called a “systemic ethnic cleansing of ethnic Amhara” in the western Ethiopian region.

Victims of the attacks accused government officials in both regions of providing structural support and protection for extremist forces.

Benishangul-Gumuz Administration on its part accused the Amhara Region of threatening a military intervention in its territory in violation of the region’s right to self administration.