Ethiopia lifts flight restrictions in Tigray, surrounding areas

Ethiopia has lifted flight restrictions it imposed on the northern part of the country weeks after it defeated the rebellious Tigray People Liberation Front (TPLF).

The Ethiopian Civilization Authority said the restrictions have been lifted effective Monday December 14, 2020 and the sky is open for any international or local flights crossing the Tigray region.

The authority in a statement said airports in the region have resumed services effective same day but did not disclose which airports are operational.

The situation in Tigray region is returning to normalcy after the federal army defeated the well armed TPLF forces in 25-day law enforcement operation.

The federal government and TPLF entered into full fledged war after TPLF launched an unexpected attack on Ethiopian Defense Force Northern Command in Tigray region.

Meanwhile, telecom and electricity services have been restored in various towns of Tigray after the federal government repaired the heavy damages inflicted on power and telecom infrastructures in the region.

Addis Ababa accused TPLF forces of destroying those infrastructures and causing power blackout and telecom service disruption while abandoning the towns.

According to the state of emergency fact check issued on Monday, following Mekelle coming under Federal command, Ethio Telecom technical experts managed to retrieve CCTV camera footage from the premises of the Mekelle Core Center, which showed masked men entering the compound and turning off power supply switches while Tigray Special Forces subdued company guards protecting the compound.

As of December 12, 2020, Ethio Telecom shared that mobile voice services in Mekelle city and Maiychew have been restored, in addition to Dansha, Humera, Maikadra, Turkan, Maytsebri, Korem and Alamata.