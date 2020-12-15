PM Abiy urging Ethiopian army speedily finish manhunt for remnant TPLF leaders

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed urged the Ethiopian army to speedily finish the manhunt for remnant leaders of the Tigray People Liberation Front (TPLF) and bring the ‘law enforcement operation’ in restive Tigray region to an end.

Abiy made the remark on Sunday when he held discussion with army commanders in Mekele, Tigray’s regional capital, and commended them for their commitment to end the operation with minimal damage.

The government would enhance provision of humanitarian aid to the people in Tigray as the situation in the region is returning to normal, Abiy told the commanders and cabinet of the Interim Administration of Tigray.

“Victory becomes incomplete when criminals are not apprehended timely… that would cause additional expense,” he warned.

The army successfully accomplished its mission and fought with unity and gallantry, the Prime Minister said, expressing his delight over what have been carried out accordingly.

“The victory against TPLF is not something we brag on but draw lesson and guarantee the better future of Ethiopia,” Abiy said.

He stressed need to speed up the operation and bring the culprits to justice and return to outline development activities. “The criminals must face justice,” he stressed.

The Prime Minister said nothing if additional leaders of the rebel TPLF were captured over last few days.