Generals Abebaw Tadesse and Bacha Debele meet up in the outskirt of Mekele today after their forces took control of the Tigray State capital earlier this week. General Bacha led Ethiopian defense forces from southern Tigray while the forces led by General Abebaw marched toward Mekele from northwest Tigray. The rogue TPLF leaders continue to claim that they are scoring victories against Ethiopian forces.



[ Photo by Metages Walle ]