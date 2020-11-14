TPLF launches rockets on Bahir Dar and Gondar cities – Ethiopian gov’t

An Ethiopian government Twitter page reported today that the TPLF forces have launched rocket-propelled missiles targetting Bahir Dar and Gondar cities.

In the late hours of Nov. 13, 2020, a rocket was fired towards Bahir Dar & Gondar cities. As a result, the airport areas have sustained damages. The TPLF junta is utilising the last of the weaponry within its arsenals. Details of the incident is currently under investigation. — Ethiopia State of Emergency Fact Check (@SOEFactCheck) November 14, 2020

