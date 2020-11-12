Prisoner of conscience Aster Seyoum denied medical treatment

Aster Seyoum, a political prisoner who is currently languishing in Ethiopian jail, has been denied medical treatment, according to members of her family.

Aster was arrested with Eskinder Nega, leader of Balderas Party, 4 months ago in July along with Sintayehu Chekol.

Before Prime Minister Aby Ahmed came to power in April 2018, Aster was arrested and severely tortured by the previous regime. She is now back in prison as a prisoner of conscience even though PM Abiy promised that Ethiopia will no longer have political prisoners.

She is currently suffering from multiple illnesses that were caused by the torture she was subjected to during her previous imprisonment.

