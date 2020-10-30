Getachew Reda denies Tigray Region kicked out newly appointed northern region commander

TPLF spokesperson Getachew Reda has stated on his Facebook page that Tigray Region has not expelled the newly appointed general to head Ethiopia’s northern region military command that is based in Tigray. It was reported yesterday that the general was forced to return to Addis Ababa from Mekele airport by Tigray Region police.

“Some in the media are insinuating that one of the generals appointed by Abiy Ahmed to be in charge of the Northern Command was ‘deported’ to Addis,” Getachew stated, adding that: “No officer was ‘deported’ from Mekelle, as an Ethiopian, he might as well live here; it is his home. What he was told was that his appointment, and that of the other officers, would never be considered legitimate because any appointment after October 5 is unacceptable in Tigray.”