PM Abiy Ahmed holds discussion on Metekel with regional officials and heads of security agencies

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed today has held a discussion with officials of security agencies and regional governments regarding the security situation in Metekel Zone.
The Prime Minister has been severely criticized in recent days for not taking urgent actions to protect civilians in Metekel Zone from a pogrom.
We held discussions with the regional administrations & security sector of both Amhara & Benishangul Gumuz regions on recent conflict that occurred in Metekel. Our lengthy discussions examined challenges for which we have set directions to ensure sustainable peace in the area. pic.twitter.com/Xm8bfZPMxO
— Abiy Ahmed Ali 🇪🇹 (@AbiyAhmedAli) October 16, 2020