Court orders Oromia Police Commission to release Lidetu Ayalew

The high court in Eastern Shewa Zone today has ordered the Oromia Police Commission to release prominent Ethiopian opposition politician Lidetu Ayalew from jail.

Previously, Ato Lidetu had posted a 100,000 birr bail, but the Oromia Police Commission refused to release him despite a court order.

The head of Bishoftu Police in the Oromia Region has been ordered to appear in court and explain why the court order was ignored, according to FBC.

Ato Lidetu has been charged with being in possession of an unauthorized weapon and writing a document that undermines the constitution.

Critics, however, allege that he was arrested after scrutinizing the Ethiopian government’s increasingly close ties with the Eritrean leader Isaias Afwerki.