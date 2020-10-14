Journalists Temesgen Desalegn and Misgan Zinabe arrested by Addis Ababa Police

VOA has reported that prominent journalist Temesgen Desalegn, publisher of Fitih Newspaper, and editor-in-chief Misgan Zinabe have been arrested this afternoon. The two journalists were picked up by Addis Ababa police from their office.

Last week, the Addis Ababa City administration had sent a letter to the Ethiopian Broadcast Authority accusing Fitih editors of publishing a false story about Addis Ababa Mayor Adanech Abebe. According to the letter, Fitih Newspaper reported that Adanech Abebe’s personal bank account shows 40 million birr the source of which is unknown. Mereja.com has obtained the letter to Broadcast Authority:

Temesgen Desalegn

