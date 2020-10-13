Is Regeneron’s experimental treatment a cure for Covid 19?

President Donald Trump claims that the experimental antibody drug treatment he has received has cured his Covid-19 infection. In an interview with CBS’s Face the Nation, Regeneron’s CEO Leonard Schleifer agrees but says that more clinical trials are needed:

“The real evidence has to come about how good a drug is and what it will do on average has to come from these large clinical trials, these randomized clinical trials, which are the gold standard. And those are ongoing… We’ve got some preliminary evidence that we’ve talked with the FDA, and we’re going for an emergency use authorization because we think it’s appropriate at this time,” Schleifer said. Watch the full interview here:

Dr Marc Siegel, a clinical professor of medicine and medical director at New York University, wrote on the Wall Street Journal that “the CDC criteria as well as the multiple laboratory analyses of the virus itself” confirm that President Trump is no longer contagious.

Dr Siegel added: “The president told me in a late July interview that he was more excited about therapeutics in the short term even than vaccines. He said he thought a day could come soon when a patient might receive treatment for Covid and walk out of the hospital the next day. I thought he was too hopeful. But he was prescient.”