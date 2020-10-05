Ethiopian gov’t places restriction on flights over Nile Dam

(BBC) Ethiopia has banned flights in its airspace over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (Gerd) for security reasons, according to The Reporter.

“The director-general of Ethiopia’s civil aviation authority, Col Wesenyeleh Hunegnaw, told The Reporter that following consultations with relevant security organs, the airspace in Benishangul-Gumuz Regional state, where the dam is being built, is closed to all flights,” the report said.

He said no passenger or cargo planes will be allowed to fly over the dam, but permission could be issued on request.

The air force commander, General Yilma Merdasa, warned last week that the air force had modernized its fighter jets and was capable of defending the dam.