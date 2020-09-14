A complete list of President Trump’s Supreme Court potential nominees


President Trump’s Potential Supreme Court nominees
Name Position before nominated Year nominated Nominated by Undergraduate school Law school
Bridget Bade United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit 2018 Donald Trump   Arizona State University Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law at Arizona State University
Amy Coney Barrett United States Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit 2017 Donald Trump   Rhodes College Notre Dame Law School
Keith Blackwell Georgia Supreme Court 2012 Gov. Nathan Deal   University of Georgia University of Georgia School of Law
Daniel Cameron   Attorney General of Kentucky University of Louisville University of Louisville Brandeis School of Law
Charles Canady Florida Supreme Court 2008 Gov. Charlie Crist   Haverford College Yale Law School
Steven Colloton United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit 2003 George W. Bush   Princeton University Yale Law School
Paul Clement Partner with Kirkland & Ellis, LLP Georgetown University School of Foreign Service Harvard Law School
Tom Cotton   United States Senator from Arkansas Harvard College Harvard Law School
Ted Cruz    United States Senator from Texas Princeton University Harvard Law School
Stuart Kyle Duncan United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit 2017 Donald Trump   Louisiana State University LSU Paul M. Hebert Law Center, Columbia University Law School
Allison Eid United States Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit 2017 Donald Trump   Stanford University University of Chicago Law School
Steven Engel Assistant Attorney General for the Office of Legal Counsel of the U.S. Department of Justice Harvard College Yale Law School
Noel Francisco Former United States Solicitor General University of Chicago University of Chicago Law School
Britt Grant Georgia Supreme Court 2016 Gov. Nathan Deal   Wake Forest University Stanford Law School
Neil Gorsuch United States Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit 2006 George W. Bush   Columbia University Harvard Law School
Raymond Gruender United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit 2004 George W. Bush   Washington University of St. Louis Washington University of St. Louis
Thomas Hardiman United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit 2007 George W. Bush   University of Notre Dame Georgetown University Law Center
Josh Hawley   United States Senator from Missouri Stanford University Yale Law School
James Ho United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit 2017 Donald Trump   Stanford University University of Chicago Law School
Greg Katsas United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit 2017 Donald Trump Princeton University Harvard Law School
Brett Kavanaugh United States Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit 2006 George W. Bush   Yale College Yale Law School
Raymond Kethledge United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit 2008 George W. Bush   University of Michigan University of Michigan Law School
Barbara Lagoa United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit 2019 Donald Trump   Florida International University Columbia Law School
Christopher Landau United States Ambassador to Mexico Harvard College Harvard Law School
Joan Larsen United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit 2017 Donald Trump   University of Northern Iowa Northwestern University School of Law
Mike Lee United States Senator from Utah Brigham Young University Brigham Young University School of Law
Thomas Lee Utah Supreme Court 2010 Gov. Gary Herbert Brigham Young University University of Chicago Law School
Edward Mansfield Iowa Supreme Court 2011 Gov. Terry Branstad   Harvard University Yale Law School
Federico Moreno United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida 1990 George H.W. Bush   University of Notre Dame University of Miami School of Law
Carlos Muñiz Florida Supreme Court 2019 Gov. Ron DeSantis   University of Virginia Yale Law School
Kevin Newsom United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit 2017 Donald Trump   Samford University Harvard Law School
Martha Pacold United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois 2018 Donald Trump   Indiana University University of Chicago Law School
Peter Phipps United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit 2019 Donald Trump   University of Dayton Stanford Law School
Sarah Pitlyk United States District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri 2019 Donald Trump   Boston College Yale Law School
William Pryor United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit 2004 George W. Bush   Northeast Louisiana University Tulane University Law School
Allison Jones Rushing United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit 2018 Donald Trump   Wake Forest University Duke University School of Law
Margaret Ryan United States Court of Appeals for the Armed Forces 2006 George W. Bush   Knox College Notre Dame Law School
David Stras United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit 2017 Donald Trump   University of Kansas University of Kansas School of Law
Diane Sykes United States Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit 2004 George W. Bush   Northwestern University Marquette University Law School
Amul Thapar United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit 2017 Donald Trump   Boston College University of California at Berkeley School of Law
Kate Comerford Todd Deputy White House Counsel Cornell University Harvard Law School
Timothy Tymkovich United States Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit 2003 George W. Bush   Colorado College University of Colorado Law School
Lawrence VanDyke United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit 2019 Donald Trump Montana State University, Bear Valley Bible Institute Harvard Law School
Don Willett United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit 2017 Donald Trump   Baylor University Duke University School of Law
Patrick Wyrick Oklahoma Supreme Court 2017 Gov. Mary Fallin   University of Oklahoma University of Oklahoma College of Law
Robert Young Michigan Supreme Court (retired) 1999 Gov. John Engler Harvard University Harvard Law School

