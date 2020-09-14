A complete list of President Trump’s Supreme Court potential nominees

|President Trump’s Potential Supreme Court nominees
|Name
|Position before nominated
|Year nominated
|Nominated by
|Undergraduate school
|Law school
|Bridget Bade
|United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit
|2018
|Donald Trump
|Arizona State University
|Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law at Arizona State University
|Amy Coney Barrett
|United States Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit
|2017
|Donald Trump
|Rhodes College
|Notre Dame Law School
|Keith Blackwell
|Georgia Supreme Court
|2012
|Gov. Nathan Deal
|University of Georgia
|University of Georgia School of Law
|Daniel Cameron
|Attorney General of Kentucky
|–
|–
|University of Louisville
|University of Louisville Brandeis School of Law
|Charles Canady
|Florida Supreme Court
|2008
|Gov. Charlie Crist
|Haverford College
|Yale Law School
|Steven Colloton
|United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit
|2003
|George W. Bush
|Princeton University
|Yale Law School
|Paul Clement
|Partner with Kirkland & Ellis, LLP
|–
|–
|Georgetown University School of Foreign Service
|Harvard Law School
|Tom Cotton
|United States Senator from Arkansas
|–
|–
|Harvard College
|Harvard Law School
|Ted Cruz
|United States Senator from Texas
|–
|–
|Princeton University
|Harvard Law School
|Stuart Kyle Duncan
|United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit
|2017
|Donald Trump
|Louisiana State University
|LSU Paul M. Hebert Law Center, Columbia University Law School
|Allison Eid
|United States Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit
|2017
|Donald Trump
|Stanford University
|University of Chicago Law School
|Steven Engel
|Assistant Attorney General for the Office of Legal Counsel of the U.S. Department of Justice
|–
|–
|Harvard College
|Yale Law School
|Noel Francisco
|Former United States Solicitor General
|–
|–
|University of Chicago
|University of Chicago Law School
|Britt Grant
|Georgia Supreme Court
|2016
|Gov. Nathan Deal
|Wake Forest University
|Stanford Law School
|Neil Gorsuch
|United States Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit
|2006
|George W. Bush
|Columbia University
|Harvard Law School
|Raymond Gruender
|United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit
|2004
|George W. Bush
|Washington University of St. Louis
|Washington University of St. Louis
|Thomas Hardiman
|United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit
|2007
|George W. Bush
|University of Notre Dame
|Georgetown University Law Center
|Josh Hawley
|United States Senator from Missouri
|–
|–
|Stanford University
|Yale Law School
|James Ho
|United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit
|2017
|Donald Trump
|Stanford University
|University of Chicago Law School
|Greg Katsas
|United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit
|2017
|Donald Trump
|Princeton University
|Harvard Law School
|Brett Kavanaugh
|United States Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit
|2006
|George W. Bush
|Yale College
|Yale Law School
|Raymond Kethledge
|United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit
|2008
|George W. Bush
|University of Michigan
|University of Michigan Law School
|Barbara Lagoa
|United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit
|2019
|Donald Trump
|Florida International University
|Columbia Law School
|Christopher Landau
|United States Ambassador to Mexico
|–
|–
|Harvard College
|Harvard Law School
|Joan Larsen
|United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit
|2017
|Donald Trump
|University of Northern Iowa
|Northwestern University School of Law
|Mike Lee
|United States Senator from Utah
|–
|–
|Brigham Young University
|Brigham Young University School of Law
|Thomas Lee
|Utah Supreme Court
|2010
|Gov. Gary Herbert
|Brigham Young University
|University of Chicago Law School
|Edward Mansfield
|Iowa Supreme Court
|2011
|Gov. Terry Branstad
|Harvard University
|Yale Law School
|Federico Moreno
|United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida
|1990
|George H.W. Bush
|University of Notre Dame
|University of Miami School of Law
|Carlos Muñiz
|Florida Supreme Court
|2019
|Gov. Ron DeSantis
|University of Virginia
|Yale Law School
|Kevin Newsom
|United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit
|2017
|Donald Trump
|Samford University
|Harvard Law School
|Martha Pacold
|United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois
|2018
|Donald Trump
|Indiana University
|University of Chicago Law School
|Peter Phipps
|United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit
|2019
|Donald Trump
|University of Dayton
|Stanford Law School
|Sarah Pitlyk
|United States District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri
|2019
|Donald Trump
|Boston College
|Yale Law School
|William Pryor
|United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit
|2004
|George W. Bush
|Northeast Louisiana University
|Tulane University Law School
|Allison Jones Rushing
|United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit
|2018
|Donald Trump
|Wake Forest University
|Duke University School of Law
|Margaret Ryan
|United States Court of Appeals for the Armed Forces
|2006
|George W. Bush
|Knox College
|Notre Dame Law School
|David Stras
|United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit
|2017
|Donald Trump
|University of Kansas
|University of Kansas School of Law
|Diane Sykes
|United States Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit
|2004
|George W. Bush
|Northwestern University
|Marquette University Law School
|Amul Thapar
|United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit
|2017
|Donald Trump
|Boston College
|University of California at Berkeley School of Law
|Kate Comerford Todd
|Deputy White House Counsel
|–
|–
|Cornell University
|Harvard Law School
|Timothy Tymkovich
|United States Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit
|2003
|George W. Bush
|Colorado College
|University of Colorado Law School
|Lawrence VanDyke
|United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit
|2019
|Donald Trump
|Montana State University, Bear Valley Bible Institute
|Harvard Law School
|Don Willett
|United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit
|2017
|Donald Trump
|Baylor University
|Duke University School of Law
|Patrick Wyrick
|Oklahoma Supreme Court
|2017
|Gov. Mary Fallin
|University of Oklahoma
|University of Oklahoma College of Law
|Robert Young
|Michigan Supreme Court (retired)
|1999
|Gov. John Engler
|Harvard University
|Harvard Law School