The controversy behind the use of hydroxychloroquine for Covid-19

(BBC) – The video, a 45-minute livestream of the first day of a “White Coat” summit by the group, was posted to Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube by Breitbart and quickly went viral.

“The virus has a cure, it’s called hydroxychloroquine, zinc, and Zithromax,” says one of the doctors in the video.

“You don’t need masks. There is a cure. I know they don’t want to open schools. No, you don’t need people to be locked down. There is prevention and there is a cure.”

Medical trials have so far been inconclusive and the results of larger-scale randomized studies will be needed to know if it’s effective or not.

In July, the US Food and Drug Administration warned against the use of the drug outside a hospital setting because of possible risks to the heart from taking it.