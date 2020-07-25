Ethiopian federal and local government officials turned a blind eye to ethnic cleansing – MRG

Minority Rights Group International (MRG) unequivocally condemns the recent violence, harassment, and intimidation against minorities in Ethiopia’s Oromia region, which show disturbing hallmark signs of ethnic cleansing.

Reports to MRG as well as media coverage show that following the tragic murder of Hachalu Hundessa, a renowned Oromo singer and activist, an organized and large group of predominantly young people from the Oromo community killed members of ethnic minorities in the region and burned down hotels, schools, business centers and residential homes belonging to ethnic Amharas and Gurage people, though the properties of Christian Oromos were also damaged.

In many areas of Oromia region, the federal and regional governments were not willing to deploy security forces in time to protect minorities. In one case in Dera town, a father was murdered in front of his son, who himself sustained a serious injury in the attack. Moments before his father’s death, his son called law enforcement personnel for support, but they responded by saying they were not authorised to intervene. Instead, reports indicate that when victims tried to defend themselves, the Oromia region Special Forces attacked them. […] CONTINUE READING