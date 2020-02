UPDATE – 5 February 2020: Hawassa town police in southern Ethiopia have released the 4 Mereja TV journalists who were detained yesterday for no reason. As of now, the police have not returned the videography equipment they have confiscated from the journalists.

Mereja TV journalists Rediet Haile, Bizuayehu Wondimu and 2 of their videographers have been arrested in Hawassa, southern Ethiopia, this afternoon. The authorities have given no reason so far.