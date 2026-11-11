A still from footage released by the Houthi movement’s military media and shared on X on November 10, 2026, of a drone approaching a vehicle of government aligned forces in Al Jawf province, Yemen. Accounts on X said the footage shows a fiber optic FPV drone. Mereja Media could not verify when or where it was filmed. Credit: Houthi military media, via @bonzerbarry on X.

Houthi forces released footage of drone strikes on vehicles in Al Jawf, Syria denied a deal to send troops to Yemen, and the IMO confirmed to Mereja Media an attack on a cargo ship.

This is the Red Sea Weekly, Mereja Media’s Wednesday roundup of the news from the countries around the Red Sea, the Bab el Mandeb and the Gulf of Aden.

Yemen: drone footage from Al Jawf

The Houthi movement’s military media on Tuesday released a new video that it says shows its fighters destroying 22 pickup trucks and armored vehicles of forces backed by Saudi Arabia in the east of Al Jawf province. Accounts that follow the war on X said the clips show small first person view drones guided through fiber optic cables, which jamming cannot easily stop, carrying rocket propelled grenade warheads. One analyst who posts as @bonzerbarry said it was the fifth or sixth such compilation from Al Jawf. Mereja Media could not confirm the number of vehicles hit, and by Tuesday evening there was no comment from the Saudi led coalition or from the Presidential Leadership Council.

Yemen: girls’ school in Saada

On Monday, the Houthi run channel Al Masirah said strikes it blamed on Saudi Arabia hit near the Al Rahma girls’ school in Saada while students were in class. Footage it aired shows girls running and crying as blasts are heard nearby. The Houthis said at least one student was badly wounded by shrapnel. Mereja Media did not find a statement from the coalition on the report, and the claim could not be checked independently.

Syria and Saudi Arabia: talk of troops

The New York Times reported on Tuesday that Syria is weighing whether to send thousands of troops to Saudi Arabia and Yemen to support the kingdom against the Houthis, citing three Syrian military and Yemeni officials. Syrian reconnaissance teams have visited both countries in recent weeks, the officials said, but no final decision has been made.

A day earlier, Syria’s Foreign Minister Asaad al Shaibani denied that Damascus had agreed to send fighters to Yemen. Speaking in Damascus with Jordan’s foreign minister, he said the military cooperation agreement that Syria signed with Saudi Arabia last week covers only training and the exchange of expertise, and he questioned the unnamed sources behind earlier reports. Mereja Media earlier reported that Yemeni officials gave conflicting accounts of Syrian troops.

Shipping: the IMO confirms the attack on the Huda

Responding to questions from Mereja Media, the International Maritime Organization said on Tuesday that it had verified an attack on the commercial vessel Huda on November 7, 17 nautical miles off the coast of Oman. The ship was damaged, and no casualties or pollution were reported, the agency said. The IMO does not say who carried out the attack. The U.S. Central Command has said its forces disabled the ship, and Mereja Media’s earlier report sets out the command’s account.

Washington: new ambassadors for the region

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday questioned President Donald Trump’s nominees for ambassador to several countries in the region, including Nick Oberheiden for Egypt, Representative Wesley Hunt for Saudi Arabia, Dino LaVerghetta for Kuwait, Junaid Munir for Djibouti and Devin Kennington for Somalia. Much of Hunt’s hearing focused on a civilian nuclear cooperation deal with Riyadh, Al Arabiya reported. Hunt told senators that Washington should work toward stronger safeguards but warned that Saudi Arabia could turn to China or Pakistan if the United States declined to cooperate. At the same hearing, Senator Ted Cruz said “Somaliland is not Somalia,” according to a clip shared by Somaliland’s mission in Washington.

From earlier weeks

Last week’s Red Sea Weekly covered Houthi claims on Abha, a siege in Taiz and Yemenis landing in Berbera. Mereja Media also reported that witnesses said an Aramco tower in Riyadh was damaged after the coalition reported missile interceptions.

Sources