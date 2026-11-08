Officials exchange signed documents as Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman look on at Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh on November 4, 2026, during the signing of Syrian-Saudi agreements. Photo: Syrian Presidency [file photo]

Yemeni officials told AFP that hundreds of Syrian troops are already deployed near the Saudi-Yemen border, with thousands more to follow. But a senior Yemeni defence ministry source told MBN the reports were unfounded, and Syria denied sending troops to Yemen.

Three Yemeni military sources and a defence official told AFP that hundreds of Syrian troops had already been deployed on both sides of the border, Al-Monitor reported in an AFP dispatch on November 7. A source from Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council said Syria would send about 3,000 troops, and a high-level Yemeni defence ministry source told AFP the first phase could involve about 3,000. One military official told AFP that personnel already on the Yemeni side were leading drone operations against the Houthis. Mereja Media could not independently verify those numbers or roles.

Alhurra’s MBN reported that a senior source at Yemen’s Ministry of Defense said reports that Syrian soldiers were in Yemen were unfounded. Sources at Syria’s Defense Ministry and Interior Ministry told MBN there was no effort to deploy soldiers or security personnel to the region.

Syria’s official SANA news agency later cited a diplomatic source who said Damascus had not sent troops to Yemen “at this time.” Arab News reported the same denial, saying Syria’s priorities were internal security, reconstruction and economic recovery, and that military agreements with Saudi Arabia focused on training, exchanging expertise and consultations. Reuters reported separately that Syrian military sources and a senior U.S. official described advisory and training teams traveling to Saudi Arabia, with a Syrian diplomat saying any suggestion of military deployments at this stage was premature.

The competing accounts follow a Saudi-Syrian defence cooperation agreement signed during Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa’s visit to Riyadh this week. Noah Bonsey of the International Crisis Group told AFP that Syria shares Riyadh’s interest in containing Iran-allied influence even though Syria is far from Yemen.

On X, Arabic language posts debated whether Syrian fighters should enter the Yemen war. One user warned that Houthi media would exploit any Syrian combat role inside Yemen, while another argued training for newly recruited Yemeni government forces by Saudi, Turkish and Syrian instructors could help without solving command problems. These posts are opinion and do not establish whether combat units have crossed the border.

Egypt’s parliament later approved President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi’s request to allow defensive military support for Saudi Arabia if requested, AFP noted. AFP also noted that French President Emmanuel Macron said last month France was sending troops to help shield a key Saudi oil terminal from Houthi attacks, and that the UK government announced in October it would deploy British fighter planes to help Saudi Arabia against the attacks. Those measures show how widely Riyadh is seeking partners, but they do not settle whether Syrian units are in combat roles.

Sources